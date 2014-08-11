(Adds response from Hachette CEO)
NEW YORK Aug 11 Amazon.com Inc has
halted pre-orders of some Disney movies, the Wall Street Journal
reported, in what appears to be another contract dispute after
the online retailer began a protracted spat with publisher
Hachette Book Group this year.
Physical copies of titles such as "Maleficent" and "Captain
America: The Winter Soldier" were unavailable for order on
Amazon.com on Sunday. Digital copies of some of the movies in
question were still available for pre-order.
Amazon.com did not immediately respond to a request seeking
comment on the report. A Disney spokesman had no comment.
Amazon has been waging a battle against Hachette, the
fourth-largest U.S. book publisher, over the price the online
retailer can charge for e-books. Hachette is owned by France's
Lagardere.
A group called Authors United ran a two-page ad in the New
York Times on Sunday, criticizing Amazon for halting pre-orders
from some Hachette authors and slowing delivery of books by
Hachette authors. The ad was signed by more than 900 writers,
including Stephen King and Donna Tartt.
In response, Amazon.com's Books Team ran a message on a
website (www.readersunited.com/) on Friday evening
reiterating its arguments for cheaper ebooks, and suggested
people email Hachette CEO Michael Pietsch. The company published
Pietsch's email address and listed key points people might want
to make.
Pietsch replied to every individual who emailed him saying
that the dispute started because Amazon is seeking a lot more
profit and even more market share at the expense of authors,
bookstores and Hachette.
"Both Hachette and Amazon are big businesses and neither
should claim a monopoly on enlightenment, but we do believe in a
book industry where talent is respected and choice continues to
be offered to the reading public," Pietsch wrote on Sunday, a
copy of which was emailed to Reuters.
"Once again, we call on Amazon to withdraw the sanctions
against Hachette's authors that they have unilaterally imposed,
and restore their books to normal levels of availability."
Amazon says pricing e-books at $14.99 or $19.99 is too
expensive. It argues that cheaper e-books sell more copies and
so ultimately generate more revenue and more royalties for
authors.
