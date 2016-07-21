July 21 Amazon.com Inc is entering the
student loan business in a partnership with Wells Fargo & Co
, the companies announced Thursday.
The deal calls for Wells Fargo to shave half a percentage
point from its interest rate on student loans to Amazon
customers who pay for a "Prime Student" subscription, which
provides benefits such as free two-day shipping and access to
movies, television shows and photo storage.
Wells Fargo, the third largest U.S. bank by assets, is
interested in "meeting our customers where they are - and
increasingly that is in the digital space," John Rasmussen, head
of Wells Fargo's Personal Lending Group, said in a news release.
Wells Fargo had $12.2 billion in student loans outstanding
at the end of 2015, compared with $11.9 billion at the end of
2014. One of the largest private lenders, the bank sold
substantially all of its government guaranteed student loan
portfolio in 2014.
Representatives for Wells Fargo and Amazon had no immediate
response to questions.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)