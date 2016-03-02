(Adds background on Ambac, insurance claims)

By Michael Flaherty

NEW YORK, March 2 Hedge fund Canyon Capital Advisors LLC is preparing to challenge the leadership of Ambac Financial Group Inc by putting its own nominees up for election to the bond insurer's board, a person familiar with the matter said.

Canyon, which holds a 4.5 percent stake in the company, has been seeking to persuade Ambac to find ways to accelerate the settlement of $4 billion in insurance claims. Canyon has built a significant economic interest in these claims, and so would benefit from such a move.

The hedge fund plans to put forward at least three nominees to stand for election on Ambac's six-member board of directors ahead of a March 15 deadline, the person said on Wednesday, setting up what is known as a proxy contest. Details of its proposed slate are still being finalized, the person added.

The person asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Ambac declined to comment, while Canyon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The policy claims relate to complex financial instruments, including secured mortgage-backed securities, that were at the center of the financial crisis that began around 2007-2008.

Canyon previously pushed Ambac to ask its regulator, the Commissioner of Insurance of the State of Wisconsin, to accelerate Ambac's settlement of the claims. Ambac has argued the matter is entirely in the hands of the regulator.

While the regulator has no say on who sits on Ambac's board, it can veto appointments at the board of Ambac's operating subsidiary which oversees the handling of the insurance claims.

Canyon has asked Ambac to buy back the claims itself in the open market or offer policyholders cash for their policies, in a practice known in the industry as commutation. It has argued that by paying the claims earlier, Ambac will save on the interest that would otherwise accrue and would not have to pay face value when the claims mature.

Ambac responded in the fourth quarter by purchasing $235 million of insured securities, including $200 million of insured residential mortgage-backed securities. It purchased a total of $635 million of its insured securities in 2015.

According to recent data, Ambac held nearly $1.2 billion, or 34 percent, of the deferred obligations of the segregated account where the troubled insurance claims are held.

Canyon has also raised corporate governance issues at Ambac, questioning the pay and performance of the company's chief executive Nader Tavakoli.

Ambac said last month that its operating earnings of $481 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 were the highest they have been for any quarter since Ambac emerged from bankruptcy in 2013. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)