March 14 Bond insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc said it is in talks with shareholders to add up to two independent directors to the board.

Separately, hedge fund Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, which holds about 5 percent stake in the company, said that it had nominated three candidates to Ambac's board. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)