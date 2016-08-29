Aug 29 Activist shareholder Joseph Pirinea said on Monday bond insurer Ambac Financial Group should hire an investment bank to review strategic alternatives.

Pirinea said he intends to introduce the proposal at Ambac's annual meeting or at a special shareholder meeting.

Ambac could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)