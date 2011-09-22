* Ambac reaches settlement with Wisconsin regulator
* Dispute with IRS continues, is being mediated
* Former No. 2 bond insurer filed bankruptcy in November
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 22 Ambac Financial Group Inc has filed an
amended bankruptcy plan after reaching a settlement with its
Wisconsin regulator, which could avert a liquidation for what
was once the second-largest U.S. bond insurer.
The amended reorganization plan, filed Wednesday night with
the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan, followed an agreement
with Wisconsin's insurance commissioner to resolve tax and
other disputes involving the Ambac Assurance Corp operating
unit.
Under a restructuring approved last year by Wisconsin, many
of Ambac Assurance's risky mortgage obligations were moved into
a "segregated account." Ambac ABKFQ.PK said the policies in
this account had $40.5 billion of exposure as of June 30.
Ambac previously said failure to win regulatory support
from Wisconsin could force it to liquidate, which would render
insurance guarantees worthless and cause creditors to recover
less.
In a statement, the Wisconsin regulator said its accord
with New York-based Ambac "recognizes the advantages of
reducing uncertainty and avoiding unnecessary litigation," and
allows it to focus on rehabilitating the segregated account.
Still unresolved is an Ambac dispute with the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service over who gets net operating losses, estimated
to total $6.8 billion as of June 30, to use for tax benefits.
Ambac said a resolution is "vital" to approval of its
bankruptcy plan, and that mediation is continuing.
An IRS spokesman declined to comment.
Ambac filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors last
November, burdened by large losses after it strayed in the
prior decade from insuring municipal bonds and began
guaranteeing bonds backed by risky mortgages.
MBIA Inc (MBI.N), a larger Armonk, New York-based rival
that suffered similar losses but did not go bankrupt, was
restructured by New York's insurance commissioner in 2009.
Nine banks are suing to undo that overhaul, saying it left
a structured finance unit undercapitalized and unable to pay
out on billions of dollars of their claims. [ID:nS1E78B12U]
Under Ambac's amended bankruptcy plan, holders of secured
claims would be paid in full.
Holders of general unsecured claims would recover 8.5 cents
to 13.2 cents on the dollar, and holders of $1.25 billion of
senior notes would get 11.4 cents to 17.6 cents on the dollar.
These two groups of creditors would get stock and warrants
in a reorganized Ambac. If the noteholders accept the plan,
then holders of $444.2 million of subordinated notes would get
1.5 percent of the stock, as well as warrants.
The case is In re Ambac Financial Group Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-15973.
