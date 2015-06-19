June 19 Short-seller Citron Research said Ambarella Inc's stock could be worth less than half its current value in a year based on the video-processing chipmaker's growth prospects, given it was not "disrupting an industry or defining a new marketplace".

Shares of Ambarella, which makes chips used in GoPro Inc's wearable cameras, fell nearly 7 percent to $117.91 in afternoon trading on Friday after Citron's comments.

The stock had risen from its IPO price of $6 in October 2012 to close at $126.70 on Thursday, valuing Ambarella at $3.97 billion.

In the 32 months since the IPO, the company's enterprise value has grown more than 60 times, more than the increase in the value of ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc in the same period, Citron said in a note on Friday. (bit.ly/1Ganm8y)

"Normally this type of price movement is reserved for companies that are either wildly disruptive or enjoy an open blue sky competitive landscape -- Ambarella is neither," Citron said.

" ... Its product offerings in the low end are facing increasing commoditization and pricing pressure, while innovation on the high end stalls and product adoption in the high end is slowing."

Ambarella declined to comment.

Citron set a 12-month price target of $60 on Ambarella's stock and an 18-month target of $40.

The stock's intrinsic value is $48.52, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine's model, which calculates the value by taking into account analysts' EPS growth forecasts.

The stock has soared nearly 137 percent this year alone and trades at a 17 percent premium to Wall Street analysts' median price target of $105. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)