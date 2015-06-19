June 19 Short-seller Citron Research said
Ambarella Inc's stock could be worth less than half its
current value in a year based on the video-processing
chipmaker's growth prospects, given it was not "disrupting an
industry or defining a new marketplace".
Shares of Ambarella, which makes chips used in GoPro Inc's
wearable cameras, fell nearly 7 percent to $117.91 in
afternoon trading on Friday after Citron's comments.
The stock had risen from its IPO price of $6 in October 2012
to close at $126.70 on Thursday, valuing Ambarella at $3.97
billion.
In the 32 months since the IPO, the company's enterprise
value has grown more than 60 times, more than the increase in
the value of ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc in the
same period, Citron said in a note on Friday. (bit.ly/1Ganm8y)
"Normally this type of price movement is reserved for
companies that are either wildly disruptive or enjoy an open
blue sky competitive landscape -- Ambarella is neither," Citron
said.
" ... Its product offerings in the low end are facing
increasing commoditization and pricing pressure, while
innovation on the high end stalls and product adoption in the
high end is slowing."
Ambarella declined to comment.
Citron set a 12-month price target of $60 on Ambarella's
stock and an 18-month target of $40.
The stock's intrinsic value is $48.52, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine's model, which calculates the value by taking
into account analysts' EPS growth forecasts.
The stock has soared nearly 137 percent this year alone and
trades at a 17 percent premium to Wall Street analysts' median
price target of $105.
