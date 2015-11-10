Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 10 Ambev SA, the Brazilian unit of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the Canadian rights to beer and cider brands owned by Canada's Mark Anthony Group for $350 million.
Among the brands purchased by Ambev from the Mark Anthony Group are Palm Bay, Mike's Hard Lemonade and Okanagan Cider, Ambev said in a Brazilian securities filing. The deal also includes the purchase of British Colombia's Turning Point Brewery, which produces the Stanley Park beer brand.
The acquisitions will be managed by Labatt Breweries of Canada, an Ambev subsidiary. Ambev's parent AB InBev is the world's largest brewer.
The deal is expected to close in the coming months, the statement said.
Mark Anthony, founded in 1972, produces and distributes wine and specialty beers. It is also the world's fourth-largest maker of "near beer" a type of low or alcohol-free beer. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Diane Craft)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.