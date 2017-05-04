UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO May 4 Ambev SA, the Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, reflecting rapid growth in costs that offset a decline in financial expenses and higher volumes.
Adjusted net income came in at 2.316 billion reais ($732.1 million), below a consensus estimate of 2.795 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters from analysts. Income fell 20.1 percent from a year earlier, Ambev said in a statement.
The São Paulo-based company said it expects its cost of goods sold per hectoliter to grow in the double-digit region during the first half of this year before stabilizing or narrowing to single-digit rises between July and December.
($1 = 3.1635 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources