SAO PAULO Oct 28 Ambev SA expects no net revenue growth this year and will cut investments, reflecting the challenges facing Latin America's largest beverage maker as the harshest Brazilian recession in eight decades and rising unemployment weigh down beer sales.

In a securities filing on Friday, São Paulo-based Ambev said it no longer hopes to post flat growth in net revenue amid tepid demand, and diverging pricing comparisons on an annual basis that were not specified. Costs and sales, general and administrative expenses in Brazil are expected to rise in the low to high single-digits this year.

While management stated that the third quarter was the toughest in a challenging year, growth opportunities are emerging outside Brazil - the company's home turf and Latin America's most populous country. Even as net income beat analyst estimates due to a reversion of withholding tax provisions in Argentina and the booking of deferred tax assets at overseas units, Ambev's operational profit disappointed as volumes suffered.

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA's Latin American subsidiary saw adjusted net income rise 3.6 percent to 3.198 billion reais ($1 billion) on an annual basis, 10 percent above a consensus estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters.

However, continuing weakness in Brazil led to a 20 percent annual slump in earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization to 3.999 billion reais, about 16 percent below analyst consensus estimates. EBITDA, as the gauge is known, is a widely followed metric of operational profitability.

Shares posted their biggest drop in more than a year on Friday, reflecting doubts among investors whether Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Pinto Paiva has taken the right strategic approach to help Ambev navigate the downturn in Brazil and parent company AB Inbev's acquisition of SAB Miller Holdings Inc.

The stock shed 3.2 percent to 18.87 reais. Ambev is up 7.2 percent this year, lagging behind the 48 percent gain in the benchmark Bovespa stock index.

In the filing, Ambev also said that investments in Brazil will also end the year below 2015 levels, without providing a figure.

