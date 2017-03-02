UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, March 2 Ambev SA reported a 13.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net income from the year before to 4.834 billion reais ($1.6 billion), the Brazilian beverages company said on Thursday.
The result was above a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of a 4.2 billion reais net income. When adjusted for non-recurring items, net income fell 15.9 percent to 3.656 billion reais.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of profitability known as EBITDA, fell 25 percent to 6.015 billion reais, below a consensus estimate of 6.7 billion reais.
($1 = 3.0890 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources