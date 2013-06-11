By Matthew Miller
BEIJING, June 11 A court has ordered China's
Ambow Education Holdings Ltd into provisional
liquidation, a move that could end months of wrangling between
the CEO and external shareholders that include Avenue Capital,
Baring Asia and Macquarie.
A court in the Cayman Islands issued the order for New
York-listed Ambow, a private schools and career training
company, and appointed members of KPMG as the provisional
liquidators, according to a June 10 Ambow statement.
The move comes after Avenue Capital Group, Ambow's biggest
independent shareholder, filed an April 23 petition at the court
accusing the Beijing-based company's Chief Executive and
President Jin Huang of blocking an internal investigation into
alleged sham transactions and kickbacks.
Macquarie Group Ltd and Baring Asia Private Equity,
Ambow's other leading outside shareholders, supported the
petition. Ambow has said there was no basis for Avenue's
accusations.
According to the June 10 statement, the court order
dismisses Ambow's board of directors and empowers the
provisional liquidators to take control of its books and records
and conduct company business.
The liquidators also are authorised to oversee the company's
investigation "into allegations of mismanagement and
misconduct", the statement added.
Ambow's stock had lost 87 percent of its value in the year
to March 22, when its shares were suspended on the New York
Stock Exchange.