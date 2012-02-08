LONDON Feb 8 Ambrian Capital, one of Britain's smaller investment banks, is expecting a for 2011 and said it will have to cut costs to improve its financial position.

Ambrian said its business had been affected by the tough market conditions hitting banks around the world, adding that its commodity operations had been impacted by the global economic slowdown.

"The board expects that the combined effect of these events will be for the Company to report a substantial loss before tax for the year ended 31 December 2011," Ambrian said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The board is currently taking remedial action to address the position including a substantial cost-cutting exercise," it added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)