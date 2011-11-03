(Adds details)

LONDON Nov 3 Australian corporate advisory firm RFC Group has bought Ambrian Partners, the investment banking arm of Ambrian Capital and an advisory business active in London's small-cap metals and mining sector, for an undisclosed cash sum.

"The acquisition of Ambrian Partners provides RFC Group with a London base on which to expand our business," Rob Adamson, Managing Director of RFC Group, said.

"It equally adds UK-centric corporate broking, equity capital markets and research coverage capabilities."

The deal is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2012.

Ambrian Partners, whose client list includes Kalahari Minerals , Mwana Africa and Avocet Mining , recorded a pre-tax profit of 318,024 pounds ($507,944)for the year ended Dec 31, 2010. ($1 = 0.626 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Jones)