Sept 28 British investment bank and broker Ambrian Capital reported a wider first-half pretax loss, hurt by a weak performance at its corporate finance unit and higher expenses, and scrapped its interim dividend.

The company, which provides corporate finance, stockbroking and commodity trading services, expects a tough second-half as economic and political headwinds weigh on its investment banking unit.

Ambrian Capital added that its transaction pipeline had been weakened in the corporate finance division and sees little visibility for a short-term upswing.

The company's corporate finance division provides financial advice, equity research, trading and marketing services to the metals and mining sectors.

Due to an uncertain economic environment, the company decided not to declare an interim dividend for the period. It had paid 0.75 pence a year ago.

Total income for the period rose 40 percent to 9.4 million pounds, said the company, which in February rebuffed an approach from Broker VSA Capital .

January-June pretax loss widened to 1.1 million pounds from 0.46 million pounds a year ago.

Administrative expenses grew 47 percent to 10.58 million pounds.

Ambrian Capital shares were down 17.65 percent at 17.5 pence at 0709 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)