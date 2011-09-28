* H1 pretax loss 1.1 mln stg vs pretax loss 0.46 mln stg yr
ago
* Total income grew 40 pct to 9.4 mln stg
* Scraps interim dividend
* Shares down 17.6 pct
Sept 28 British investment bank and broker
Ambrian Capital reported a wider first-half pretax
loss, hurt by a weak performance at its corporate finance unit
and higher expenses, and scrapped its interim dividend.
The company, which provides corporate finance, stockbroking
and commodity trading services, expects a tough second-half as
economic and political headwinds weigh on its investment banking
unit.
Ambrian Capital added that its transaction pipeline had been
weakened in the corporate finance division and sees little
visibility for a short-term upswing.
The company's corporate finance division provides financial
advice, equity research, trading and marketing services to the
metals and mining sectors.
Due to an uncertain economic environment, the company
decided not to declare an interim dividend for the period. It
had paid 0.75 pence a year ago.
Total income for the period rose 40 percent to 9.4 million
pounds, said the company, which in February rebuffed an approach
from Broker VSA Capital .
January-June pretax loss widened to 1.1 million pounds from
0.46 million pounds a year ago.
Administrative expenses grew 47 percent to 10.58 million
pounds.
Ambrian Capital shares were down 17.65 percent at 17.5 pence
at 0709 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
