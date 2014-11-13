Nov 13 Ambu A/S
* 2013/2014 revenue 1.58 billion Danish crowns versus 1.38
billion crowns
* 2013/2014 EBIT 198 million crowns versus 100 million
crowns
* 2013/2014 pretax profit 208 million crowns versus 70
million crowns
* Sees organic growth in the region of 7-8 pct in local
currencies, and in Danish crowns in the region of 10 pct
corresponding to a revenue of about 1.74 billion crowns
* Sees 2014/15 EBIT margin in the region of 12.5-13 pct, at
unchanged exchange rates corresponding to about 13.5-14 pct
* Sees 2014/15 free cash flows of about 130-140 million
crowns
* Sees 2014/15 leverage of about 2.2
