Aug 20 Ambu A/S : * Q3 revenue DKK 397 million versus DKK 378 million * Q3 EBITDA DKK 78 million versus DKK 62 million * Q3 profit before tax DKK 45 million versus DKK 11 million * Says outlook for the year is maintained, and the estimated growth in revenue

and EBIT margin is specified * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage