MUMBAI May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.

Analysts have expressed concerns about Ambuja permanently losing market share to rivals, especially in the western and northern parts of India.

A merger with ACC could help Ambuja address these worries and bring about operational and financial efficiencies, which shareholders have been seeking for some time.

Merging the two, both of which are owned by Swiss-based LafargeHolcim Ltd, could enable them to combine their strengths to benefit all stakeholders, Ambuja said. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Alexander Smith)