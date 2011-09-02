MUMBAI, Sept 2 Ambuja Cements Ltd , India's No. 3 cement maker, said on Friday shipments in August rose 2.7 percent from a year ago to 1.51 million tonnes.

The company, in which Swiss cement maker Holcim holds about 46 percent, said production in August rose to 1.52 million tonnes from 1.41 million tonnes a year earlier. (Writing by Henry Foy)