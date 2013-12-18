Dec 17 Theater group AMC Entertainment Holdings
Inc priced its initial public offering of 18.42 million
shares at $18 per share, according to an underwriter.
The company, which is the second largest theater group in
the United States behind Regal Entertainment Group,
raised about $331 million in the offering, valuing the company
at $1.71 billion.
The shares were priced at the lower end of the initial range
of $18 to $20.
AMC is controlled by Beijing-based Dalian Wanda Group, which
is headed by Wang Jianlin, the richest man in China according to
Forbes.
Leawood, Kansas-based AMC, which also competes with Cinemark
Holdings Inc and Carmike Cinemas Inc, owns,
operates or holds interests in 343 theaters with a total of
4,950 screens across the United States as of Sept. 30.