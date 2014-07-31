BRIEF-European Commission approves AT&T acquisition of Time Warner
* European commission approves AT&T acquisition of Time Warner
July 30 AMC Networks Inc is in talks to take a minority stake in BBC America, the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday cited people familiar with the matter as saying, in a deal that will team two smaller production houses known for high-quality programming.
AMC, known for "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead," and BBC America have been in talks for several months, the paper cited the unidentified sources as saying.
Under a deal being discussed, AMC would represent BBC America in distribution negotiations with pay-TV operators, the Journal cited one of the people as saying, giving BBC America the chance to increase its presence in U.S. households and raise the fee it receives from operators.
BBC America's shows include "Doctor Who" and "Orphan Black."
AMC and BBC America were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* European commission approves AT&T acquisition of Time Warner
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.