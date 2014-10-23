BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Oct 23 Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 49.9 percent stake BBC America for $200 million and would take operational control of the channel.
BBC Worldwide North America will continue as a wholly owned regional business within BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation.
BBC Worldwide will retain a 50.1 percent stake in BBC America. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Ted Kerr)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.