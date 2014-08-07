PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 7 Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its international business got a boost from its purchase of Chellomedia, the owner of TV channels such as Buzz, Canal A, Cosmopolitan.
Net income from continuing operations fell to $58.7 million, or 83 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $135.7 million, or $1.87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $522.1 million from $379.3 million a year earlier. International and other revenue rose more than eight times to $124.6 million.
AMC completed its $1.04 billion acquisition of Chellomedia, an international media company owned by John Malone's Liberty Global Plc, in January. (Reporting by Lehar Maan and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
