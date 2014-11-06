BRIEF-Unisys says CEO 2016 total compensation was $5.9 mln
* Unisys Corp says CEO Peter A. Altabef's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 6 AMC Networks Inc reported a 31.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the cable TV network's international business benefited from its purchase of Chellomedia, the international content unit of Liberty Global Plc.
Net income attributable to AMC fell to $53.2 million, or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $58.1 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
AMC, known for hit shows such as "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men", said revenue rose to $519.5 million from $395.3 million.
The company completed the acquisition of John Malone's Chellomedia for about $1.04 billion in January. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* PNM Resources inc says settlement discussions with parties to rate case are ongoing.
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.