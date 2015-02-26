Feb 26 AMC Networks Inc reported a 40
percent rise in quarterly revenue as the cable TV network posted
strong growth in its domestic and international businesses.
Net income attributable to AMC's shareholders rose to $77.6
million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, from $35.4 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
AMC, known for hits such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking
Dead," said net revenue rose to $609.4 million from $435.2
million.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)