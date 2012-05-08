May 8 U.S. theater operator AMC Entertainment,
which recently shelved its plans to go public, is in talks to
sell the company or a significant stake to Wanda Group, one of
China's largest theater owners, the New York Times said citing
people briefed on the discussions.
Any deal, whether for the entire company or for a major
stake, would value AMC at about $1.5 billion, New York Times
said.
The off-and-on discussions began more than a year ago, and
became serious after AMC canceled its plans to go public in
April, the paper said.
AMC, based in Kansas City, Missouri, scrapped its IPO plan
as the operator's owners raised concerns that market conditions
were not ideal for a stock offering.
AMC has been owned since 2004 by an investment group that
includes the Apollo Investment Fund, J. P. Morgan Partners, Bain
Capital Investors, the Carlyle Group and others, the paper said.
Wanda Group and AMC could not be reached immediately for
comment.
