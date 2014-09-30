KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 Malaysia's AMMB Holdings said it would sell its entire stake in PT AmCapital Indonesia for 83.7 billion rupiah ($6.9 million) to Taiwan-based broker Yuanta Securities.

AMMB's disposal of the wholly owned unit, which it considers as a non-core asset, is conditional on approval from regulators in Indonesia and Taiwan, the company said in an announcement to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

For the full statement, please see bit.ly/Znmmjl

(1 US dollar = 12,180.0000 rupiah) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Jane Baird)