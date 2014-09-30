BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 Malaysia's AMMB Holdings said it would sell its entire stake in PT AmCapital Indonesia for 83.7 billion rupiah ($6.9 million) to Taiwan-based broker Yuanta Securities.
AMMB's disposal of the wholly owned unit, which it considers as a non-core asset, is conditional on approval from regulators in Indonesia and Taiwan, the company said in an announcement to the stock exchange on Tuesday.
For the full statement, please see bit.ly/Znmmjl
(1 US dollar = 12,180.0000 rupiah) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Jane Baird)
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.