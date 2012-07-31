BRIEF-Recon Technology Q2 loss per share $0.10
July 30 Specialty metals and plastics distribution company A.M. Castle & Co's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates as cost of raw materials rose and demand softened.
The company posted a net loss of $2.97 million, or 13 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit $3.7 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents per share.
Net sales rose 16 percent to $329.4 million, while cost of materials rose 15 percent.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29 cents per share, on revenue of $360.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which caters to industries like oil and gas, heavy equipment, industrial goods, construction equipment, retail, marine and automotive, closed at $8.71 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
