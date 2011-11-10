* To buy Texas-based Tube Supply Inc

* Deal to close by end of Q1 2012

* Deal to immediately add to earnings

Nov 10 Specialty metals and plastics distribution company A.M. Castle & Co said it will buy Tube Supply Inc for $165 million to expand its presence in the lucrative oil and gas industry.

Houston, Texas-based Tube Supply, a distributor of specialty tubular and bar products for the oil and gas industry, $208 million in revenue for the twelve-month period ended October 31.

"Our presence in the oil and gas industry will nearly triple with this acquisition," said Michael Goldberg, chief executive officer of A. M. Castle.

A.M. Castle caters to industries like heavy equipment, industrial goods, construction equipment, retail, marine and automotive apart from the oil and gas sector.

Franklin Park, Illinois-based A. M. Castle said the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2012, will immediately add to its earnings.

Jefferies & Company, Inc. served as financial advisor to A. M. Castle.

A. M. Castle shares closed at $12.98 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)