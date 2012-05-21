UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
(Repeats to additional USN)
BEIJING May 21 May 20 Wanda Group: * Wanda group to acquire AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc * Wanda group says transaction is valued at approximately $2.6 billion * Wanda group says intends to invest up to an additional $500 million in AMC
over time * Wanda group says transaction is not expected to have an impact on employee
levels at AMC * Wanda group says has provided to AMC financing commitments to fully finance
the transaction * Wanda group says has reached an agreement to secure the employment of amc's
management team
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Grupo Seb do Brasil said on Monday it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately-owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.