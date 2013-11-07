Nov 7 Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc reported higher third-quarter revenue, helped by the blockbuster finale of its hit show "Breaking Bad".

The company's net income rose to $58 million, or 80 cents per share, compared with $37 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 19 percent to $395 million.

Advertising revenue rose about 36 percent to $146 million.