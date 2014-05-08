BRIEF-Cobalt International Q4 loss per share $4.47
* Cobalt international energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and provides operational update
May 8 Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc reported a 37 percent jump in quarterly revenue as more people watched the fourth-season finale of its popular show "The Walking Dead".
The company's net income rose to $71.4 million, or 98 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $61.5 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $524.6 million from $382.0 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, March 14 JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 Snow blanketed parts of the northeast United States on Tuesday as a blizzard rolled in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.