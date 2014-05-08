May 8 Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc reported a 37 percent jump in quarterly revenue as more people watched the fourth-season finale of its popular show "The Walking Dead".

The company's net income rose to $71.4 million, or 98 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $61.5 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $524.6 million from $382.0 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)