Aug 8 Cable network AMC Networks Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on increased advertising revenue.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $41.4 million, or 57 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $27.1 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $328 million. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)