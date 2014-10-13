LONDON Oct 13 Private equity firm Cinven is due to take around 400 million pounds (643.76 million US dollar) as a dividend from its UK pharma firm Amdipharm Mercury (AMCo) as part of a wider 985 million pound recapitalisation, banking sources said on Monday.

Cinven creatd AMCo with the acquisitions of Mercury Pharma in August 2012 and Amdipharm in October 2012. The merger was backed with 280 million pounds of senior loans and 108.6 million pounds of mezzanine debt as well as undrawn loans, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

It has now decided to conduct a dividend recapitalisation - a process whereby existing debt is refinanced and increased to facilitate a dividend payment to shareholders.

HSBC and Jefferies are global coordinators and bookrunners on the on the deal, alongside bookrunners Lloyds and Mizuho.

The covenant-loose deal will refinance 469 million pounds of existing loans and raise 516 million pounds of new senior loans, denominated in euros and sterling, the banking sources said.

AMCo is increasing the size of its debt to repay its more expensive mezzanine loans, take account of the company's increased size from bolt-on acquisitions including Focus Pharmaceuticals in October 2014 and Sweden-based Abcur in December 2013 and to enable the dividend payout, the banking sources said.

A bank meeting is due to take place on October 15 to show the deal to investors. Existing lenders to AMCo need to give consent to the recapitalisation and will be offered the chance to roll on a cashless basis into the new deal, the banking sources said.

Cinven declined to comment.

AMCo has performed well since its formation with debt to earnings reducing to 3.4 times at the end of June, from 5.4 times when the merger financing was put in place in 2012.

