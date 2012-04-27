April 27 Specialty minerals company Amcol International Corp posted a quarterly profit beating market estimates as sales at its largest segment grew on higher demand in Asia.

January-March profit rose to $13.4 million, or 42 cents per share, from $12.2 million, or 38 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 8.3 percent to $235.8 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 40 cents per share on revenue of $233.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales for Amcol's biggest segment - minerals and materials - grew 7.4 percent to $ 125.5 million.

Shares of the company closed at $30.87 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)