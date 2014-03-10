BRIEF-Journey Energy Q4 net income per share $1.13
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
March 10 Minerals Technologies Inc said it would buy Amcol International Corp for about $1.7 billion, after Paris-based Imerys SA failed to match Minerals' sweetened bid of $45.75 per share.
Amcol had previously asked Imerys to match Minerals' offer of $45.75 per share.
Amcol shares fell 2 percent to $45.69 in early trading on Monday.
The company has large reserves of bentonite, a mineral used in the construction and energy industries.
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
JAKARTA, March 21 Freeport McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit has resumed production of copper concentrate at its giant Grasberg mine, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, ending a more than one-month stoppage.
LIMA, March 20 A strike at Peru's top copper mine, Cerro Verde, is set to end by government order on Thursday, but workers said the stoppage would start right back up on Friday if no deal over their demands is reached with management.