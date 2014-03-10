March 10 Minerals Technologies Inc said it would buy Amcol International Corp for about $1.7 billion, after Paris-based Imerys SA failed to match Minerals' sweetened bid of $45.75 per share.

Amcol had previously asked Imerys to match Minerals' offer of $45.75 per share.

Amcol shares fell 2 percent to $45.69 in early trading on Monday.

The company has large reserves of bentonite, a mineral used in the construction and energy industries.