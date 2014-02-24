Feb 24 Minerals Technologies Inc raised
its offer to buy Amcol International Corp to about $1.38
billion.
The offer of $42.50 per share represents a 7 percent
discount to Amcol's Monday close.
U.S.-based Minerals Technologies and France's Imerys
are both bidding for Amcol, a company that owns large
reserves of bentonite, a key mineral used in construction and
energy industries.
Minerals Technologies had offered to buy Amcol for $42 per
share on Feb. 14, topping an offer of $41 per share from Imerys.
Three days later Imerys said it remained committed to acquire
Amcol for $41 per share.