Oct 28 Specialty minerals company Amcol International Corp posted quarterly results beating estimates, helped by a growth in its minerals and materials segment.

Net sales for Amcol's biggest segment -- minerals and materials -- grew by 12 percent to $123.8 million.

July-September earnings rose to $19.4 million, or 60 cents per share, from $17.4 million, or 55 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $248 million.

Analysts expected the company to earn 51 cents per share on revenue of $269.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have crawled back after touching a year-low earlier this month, closed at $34.19 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)