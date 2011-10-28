* Q3 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.51
* Q3 net sales up 8 pct
Oct 28 Specialty minerals company Amcol
International Corp posted quarterly results beating
estimates, helped by a growth in its minerals and materials
segment.
Net sales for Amcol's biggest segment -- minerals and
materials -- grew by 12 percent to $123.8 million.
July-September earnings rose to $19.4 million, or 60 cents
per share, from $17.4 million, or 55 cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $248 million.
Analysts expected the company to earn 51 cents per share on
revenue of $269.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have crawled back after
touching a year-low earlier this month, closed at $34.19 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)