Jan 27 Amcol International Corp
posted an in-line fourth-quarter profit but its revenue missed
analysts' estimates, sending the specialty minerals company's
shares down as much as 12 percent.
For the fourth quarter, the company made a net profit of
$13.8 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a loss of $9.4
million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 6.5 percent to $233.7 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 43 cents a share
on a revenue of $236.19 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company were
trading down 9 percent at $26.69 on Friday morning. They fell as
much as 12 percent to $25.93.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)