MELBOURNE Aug 22 Australian packaging group
Amcor reported a 39 percent rise in full year
underlying profit on Monday, beating market forecasts, spurred
by savings captured with its takeover of Alcan.
The manufacturer of plastic bottles and packaging for food,
cosmetics, medicines and cigarettes said it expected earnings to
rise in the year ahead and announced a A$150 million share
buyback.
Net profit before one-offs rose to A$570 million ($595
million) for the year to June from A$409.2 million a year
earlier, and compared with analysts' forecasts around A$539.2
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Amcor's shares, seen as defensive, have slipped only 3.3
percent this year in a broader market down 13.6 percent.
($1 = 0.957 Australian Dollars)
