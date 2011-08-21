MELBOURNE Aug 22 Australian packaging group Amcor reported a 39 percent rise in full year underlying profit on Monday, beating market forecasts, spurred by savings captured with its takeover of Alcan.

The manufacturer of plastic bottles and packaging for food, cosmetics, medicines and cigarettes said it expected earnings to rise in the year ahead and announced a A$150 million share buyback.

Net profit before one-offs rose to A$570 million ($595 million) for the year to June from A$409.2 million a year earlier, and compared with analysts' forecasts around A$539.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amcor's shares, seen as defensive, have slipped only 3.3 percent this year in a broader market down 13.6 percent.

($1 = 0.957 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)