MELBOURNE, Oct 20 Australian packaging group Amcor stood by its forecast for "substantially" higher earnings this year, expecting cost savings tied to its Alcan and Ball plastics acquisitions to outweigh rising raw materials costs.

"Although economic conditions remain uncertain, the momentum of cost synergies already achieved and ongoing operational improvements in the acquired businesses underpins earnings growth for the next two years," Amcor Chief Executive Ken MacKenzie told the group's annual meeting on Thursday.

Amcor's shares jumped 3.6 percent to a three-month high after its update while the broader market sank, with investors attracted to its defensive businesses in plastic bottles for soft drinks and packaging for food, medicines and cigarettes.

Analysts on average are expecting 15 percent growth in net profit before one-offs to around A$657 million ($677 million), according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In its latest deal, Amcor announced it had bought a small tobacco packaging business in Argentina with sales of $16 million, paying less than five times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

The move was part of a plan to target fast-growing markets in Latin America, Eastern Europe and Asia, where it expects to achieve 10 to 15 percent sales growth from its existing businesses, while chasing more small-to-mid-sized acquisitions.

"We're looking to enhance that growth rate through acquisitions as well," MacKenzie told reporters before the annual meeting.

The company's sales in emerging markets account for 17 percent of revenue. It has not set a target for increasing that proportion.

While costs of raw materials like resins, polymers and aluminium foil have continued to increase in the first quarter, MacKenzie said the company has been able to pass on the higher costs fully to its customers with a three-six month lag.

Amcor had improved its debt position, with no major refinancing requirements until the end of calendar 2012.

MacKenzie, who has turned the company around since taking the reins more than six years ago, declined to comment on how much longer he would like to stay in the job.

"I'm having a great time," he said. ($1 = 0.970 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)