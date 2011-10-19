MELBOURNE Oct 20 Australian packaging group Amcor reaffirmed on Thursday it expects "substantially" higher earnings this year, thanks to cost savings tied to its Alcan and Ball plastics acquisitions, despite facing higher raw material costs in the first quarter.

"Although economic conditions remain uncertain, the momentum of cost synergies already achieved and ongoing operational improvements in the acquired businesses underpins earnings growth for the next two years," Amcor Chief Executive Ken MacKenzie said in speech notes for the annual meeting.

Analysts on average are expecting 15 percent growth in net profit before one-offs to around A$657 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amcor shares have risen 1.5 percent this year, beating an 11.8 percent slide in the broader market with investors seeing the company as largely defensive as a maker of plastic bottles for soft drinks and packaging for medicines and cigarettes.

