SYDNEY Aug 19 Shares in Australian packaging firm Amcor Ltd gained as much as 4.1 percent on Tuesday after the company posted a 25 percent rise in full year net profit.

The shares were trading at A$10.67 at 0005 GMT, up 3.89 percent, having traded as high as A$10.725. The stock has added 16 percent since October 2013.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait)