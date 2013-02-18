UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: