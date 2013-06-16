June 16 Prospects are looking better for
Advanced Micro Devices Inc, the No. 2 maker of
microprocessors for personal computers whose revenue fell
sharply last year, as computer servers acquired last year in its
purchase of tiny startup company SeaMicro bolster results,
Barron's said.
"SeaMicro offers AMD a chance to take share in the
mainstream server-computer market, in which Intel sells
about 96 percent of the chips," Barron's said, citing industry
data. "SeaMicro's technology looks good; its management team,
astute; and the market opportunity, promising."
Barron's said Dan Niles, an investor with AlphaOne Capital
Partners, believes AMD shares could double to over $8 by 2015 if
company revenue grows to $7 billion and other sales measurements
improve.
Company revenue fell 17 percent last year to $5.4 billion,
following gains in 2010 and 2011, Barron's said. Recent results
were hurt by weakening sales of personal computers and strong
demand for Intel's Xeon line of server chips, the newspaper
said.