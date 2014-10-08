Oct 8 Chipmaker AMD said Chief Operating Officer Lisa Su would replace Rory Read as chief executive, effective immediately.

Read, also the president of the company, is stepping down as part of a transition plan, AMD said in a statement.

Read, who was named CEO in August 2011, will remain with the company in an advisory role until the end of the year, AMD said. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)