Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices posted second-quarter revenue of $1.41 billion and a net pr ofit o f $37 million, or 5 cents a share, as it struggles with a weak global economy and tepid PC sales.
AMD warned last week that its second-quarter revenue could be down 11 percent from the first quarter. On Thursday, it estimated revenue in the current third quarter would fa ll 1 pe r cent from the second quarter, plus or minus 3 percent.
Analysts had forecast that AMD would see $ 1.50 billion in revenue for the current quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Noel Randewich)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.