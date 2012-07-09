SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices warned on Monday that its revenue would decrease about 11 percent sequentially due to softer-than-expected sales in China and Europe and a weak consumer spending environment, and its shares fell 6 percent.

The company had previously forecast second quarter revenue will increase 3 percent from the previous year, and a 3 percent decline or increase from the previous quarter.

Shares in AMD, a distant runner-up to Intel Corp, declined almost 6 percent to $5.30 after hours from a close of $5.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.

AMD is due to report financial results next Thursday. (Reporting By Mauro Whiteman)