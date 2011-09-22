* Rick Bergman to resign as general manager, products group

* Appoints Paul Struhsaker as general manager for commercial division

* CEO Rory Read to lead products group in the interim

Sept 22 Advanced Micro Devices Inc said its head of products division had resigned and the chipmaker appointed a new general manager for its commercial business division.

The world's No. 2 maker of computer microprocessors said newly appointed Chief Executive Rory Read will serve in Bergman's place in the interim.

Bergman was the vice president and general manager for the business segment responsible for developing graphics and microprocessors.

Additionally, AMD appointed Paul Struhsaker to lead its commercial business division -- which is responsible for the company's server and storage product segment.

Shares of the company closed at $6.12 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)