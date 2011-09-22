* Rick Bergman to resign as general manager, products group
* Appoints Paul Struhsaker as general manager for commercial
division
* CEO Rory Read to lead products group in the interim
Sept 22 Advanced Micro Devices Inc said
its head of products division had resigned and the chipmaker
appointed a new general manager for its commercial business
division.
The world's No. 2 maker of computer microprocessors said
newly appointed Chief Executive Rory Read will serve in
Bergman's place in the interim.
Bergman was the vice president and general manager for the
business segment responsible for developing graphics and
microprocessors.
Additionally, AMD appointed Paul Struhsaker to lead its
commercial business division -- which is responsible for the
company's server and storage product segment.
Shares of the company closed at $6.12 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)