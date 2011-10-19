BRIEF-Compass Minerals reports Q4 earnings per share $2.87
Oct 19 Advanced Micro Devices Inc said it hired Mark Papermaster as Chief Technology Officer to oversee the company's product development roadmap and its R&D division.
Papermaster joins the chipmaker from Cisco Systems , the company said in a statement.
He previously served as senior vice president of devices hardware engineering at Apple Inc , but resigned last year when reports about signal loss in the iPhone 4 snowballed and forced the company to call a news conference to address the issue, dubbed "antennagate".
At AMD, Papermaster will head the Technology and Engineering Group and report to newly-appointed chief executive Rory Read.
Shares of the company were trading at $4.87 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
